Tue Jun 30, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 1, 2020

Jennifer Aniston shares selfie with mask to motivate fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 01, 2020

Jennifer Aniston has shared a motivational post, urging fans to use face coverings amid Covid-19.

The 'Friends'  alum  did her bit to urge people to be cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old advised them to  wear a mask,  saying 'it really shouldn't be a debate'.

'I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,' the Hollywood star began her caption on Tuesday. 'But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion.'

The actress expressed her belief that it really 'shouldn't be a debate' and this is just down to 'basic goodness' and having respect of others to put on a face mask when outside, as advised by most health experts.

View this post on Instagram

I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same ️

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted Americans to don surgical, cotton or even makeshift masks when they leave the home to buy groceries or exercise with the majority of the US now in various stages of lockdown due to the pandemic. 

