Jennifer Aniston shares selfie with mask to motivate fans

Jennifer Aniston has shared a motivational post, urging fans to use face coverings amid Covid-19.

The 'Friends' alum did her bit to urge people to be cautious amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 51-year-old advised them to wear a mask, saying 'it really shouldn't be a debate'.

'I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable,' the Hollywood star began her caption on Tuesday. 'But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion.'



The actress expressed her belief that it really 'shouldn't be a debate' and this is just down to 'basic goodness' and having respect of others to put on a face mask when outside, as advised by most health experts.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted Americans to don surgical, cotton or even makeshift masks when they leave the home to buy groceries or exercise with the majority of the US now in various stages of lockdown due to the pandemic.

