Jennifer Aniston's uplifting message for people foregoing masks: 'Please care about human life'

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram to propagate a very important message during the ongoing pandemic.

The Friends alum posted an uplifting note to encourage people foregoing masks and other necessary social distancing protocol on Tuesday.

Uploading a striking picture of her wearing a mask, Jen poured her heart out on how she thought wearing a mask is in no way an act to take away basic human rights.

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough," the 51-year-old actress wrote.

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their “rights being taken away” by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate," she added.

Ending her note on a request, Jen said, "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same."

