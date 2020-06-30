PIA barred from flying to Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester airports

PIA flights from Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester airports are suspended with immediate effect. — The News/Files

British Civil Aviation Agency on Tuesday barred Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations from three airports — Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester after the European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) suspended airline’s TCO Authorisation.



The EASA suspended PIA's air operations permit for a period of six months over concerns that Pakistan is " not capable to certify and oversee its airline operators".

According to a spokesperson for the UK authority: "Following the decision on 30 June 2020, by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to suspend permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate services to the European Union, PIA flights from Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester airports are suspended with immediate effect.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority is required under law to withdraw PIA’s permit to operate to the UK pending EASA’s restoration of their approval that it meets international air safety standards.”

UK consumers intending to travel via PIA flights from either of these airports have been advised to follow instructions provided here.