Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ethereal in latest selfie

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan, who has become a household name in Pakistan after drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi started airing in Urdu dubbing, looked nothing short of a vision in her latest selfie.



The Ertugrul lead actress shared her selfie on her Instagram Story.

Esra looked ethereal in the latest photo that has won the hearts on social media.

The latest photo has also been shared on various fan pages shortly after the Turkish star posted it on Instagram.

Recently, in an interview with a local English daily, the 27-year-old beauty said: “When I saw the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Turkish news channels, saying that a successful project such as Ertugrul should be aired on their local channel.”

“I felt surprised and proud at the same time. If we didn’t have a pandemic upon us, I would have visited Pakistan several times by now,” she added.