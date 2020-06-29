Jessica Mulroney hires PR team to salvage her image post-scandal

After Jessica Mulroney’s online debacle with Sasha Exeter was revealed online, she was officially sent into major damage control mode, seeking out a big PR company to rebrand her image.

According to a report by US Weekly, "Jessica has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with all of this backlash against her” and has also “been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams. She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her."

For the unversed, Jessica Mulroney’s decision to flex her white privilege against black influencer Sasha Exeter spiraled her image out of control to the point where she has been forced to turn to a major PR company in order to salvage and recreate her image.

After the situation began to escalate, Jessica issued on apology via Instagram, claiming, "As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement. She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better.”

“I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way to jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.[sic]"

However, the apology did not seem enough to mitigate the problem as many companies and shows canceled their partnership in the wake of the scandal. As a result Jessica lost a chance to appear on the CTV show, I Do Redo and was even fired as a Good Morning America contributor.