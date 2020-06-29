Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under gun and grenade attack; Rangers say all attackers killed

KARACHI: A police sub inspector and four security guards were killed as law enforcement and security agencies successfully thwarted a brazen attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday by at least four heavily armed militants.

According to Geo News, the four militants had arrived in a sedan and attempted to storm the PSX compound from its parking side while indiscriminately firing and lobbing grenades.

An Additional IG of Police confirmed that the four were killed and the attack had been "successfully thwarted", while a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers added that a clearance operation was launched after the active threat was neutralised.

Meanwhile, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal informed that the attackers had come heavily equipped with modern weaponry and had entered the building from the parking area of the PSX, a fact which was corroborated by an eyewitness.



DIG Kharal said a bomb disposal squad has been called to search and clear the area. He added that the police have taken the car in which the accused arrived at the stock exchange in their custody.

SP City Muqadas said seven people wounded in the attack had been shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi. He added, apart from those martyred, a policeman injured in the incident was being treated at the hospital.

Director Pakistan Stock Exchange and an eyewitness to the attack, Abid Ali Habib, said that the militants had stormed the Railway Ground parking area and fired outside the ground of the PSX. Habib said that the firing by militants had caused panic among the people in the building.

'Catch them alive'



Governer Sindh Imran Ismail, while the attack was ongoing, had tweeted that he had instructed the Inspector General of police and security agencies to catch the militants alive.



"We shall protect Sindh at all costs," the governor had tweeted while condemning the attack.



