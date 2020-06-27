Paul Rudd feared dismissal after injuring Jennifer Aniston on ‘Friends’ set

Paul Rudd said in an interview with BBC’s Graham Norton Show earlier how he injured Jennifer Aniston

The iconic nineties sitcom Friends was a big entertainer back in the day and still seems to be quite popular amongst fans.

And now it turns out the show’s behind-the-scenes was just as amusing as the on-camera antics.

Recalling a rather amusing anecdote from the sets of the show, Paul Rudd had said in an interview with BBC’s Graham Norton Show earlier how he injured Jennifer Aniston during filming.

"I was on set for my first episode and Jennifer was on a Segway because she had broken her toe, and everyone was marveling at it," he said.

"Matt LeBlanc asked to have a go and immediately knew how to do it. I then asked to try it, too."

"I spun 'round and rolled it right over Jennifer's foot!"

"The producers' look of panic was as if to say: 'Is it too late to fire him? Has his character been established yet?' I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start,” he added.

He went on to say: “I was on the soundstage and Jennifer Aniston was crying, and I thought, 'I'm not supposed to be here,' so to break the ice, I went over and said, 'Well, we did it, what a ride. The joke inevitably fell flat."

Rudd had essayed a small but significant part on the show as Phoebe Buffay’s [played by Lisa Kudrow] husband Mike Hannigan.