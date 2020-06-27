Meghan Markle was given more perks by the Queen than Kate Middleton

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the rest of the family tried their best to embrace Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure has led to ample stories coming afloat about how the duchess was mistreated by the royals after her marriage.

However, now startling new claims have emerged that are poles apart from the existing perception about the royals’ relationship with Meghan.

According to the Daily Star, the family had done all they could to make the former actor feel welcome in her new surroundings and was even given more privileges than Kate Middleton.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell while talking to the outlet said that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the rest of the family tried their best to embrace Meghan.

“I have to tell you, the royal family did go out of their way to welcome and embrace Meghan. The royal family went out of their way to embrace her in a way that they have never gone out of their way to embrace anybody else,” she said.

It was also pointed out that Meghan was given a huge privilege by the monarch long before Kate who has been in the family for over nine years now.

The Duchess of Sussex joined Her Majesty for a joint engagement only a month after she married into the family, a perk that Kate wasn’t bestowed with until 2019.

Campbell further said that the Queen became a fan of Meghan because she has a “very dominant personality and is someone who has never been shy of walking into a room and taking control of it.”