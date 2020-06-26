close
Fri Jun 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 26, 2020

Mahira Khan shares adorable picture with Fahad Mustafa on his birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 26, 2020

Mahira Khan on Friday took to Twitter to send  birthday greetings to co-star Fahad Mustafa  .

The "Raees" actress shared an adorable picture with Fahad and wrote a heartfelt message to wish him on his birthday.

 Mahira captioned the photo,"Salgirah Mubarak @fahadmustafa26 it’s been a pleasure - chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic. May there be many more [emoji] May Allah bless you and your family with happiness and health always Ameen!"


