Mahira Khan shares adorable picture with Fahad Mustafa on his birthday

Mahira Khan on Friday took to Twitter to send birthday greetings to co-star Fahad Mustafa .
The "Raees" actress shared an adorable picture with Fahad and wrote a heartfelt message to wish him on his birthday.
Mahira captioned the photo,"Salgirah Mubarak @fahadmustafa26 it’s been a pleasure - chilling with you, laughing with you, acting with you and oh man dancing with you was epic. May there be many more [emoji] May Allah bless you and your family with happiness and health always Ameen!"