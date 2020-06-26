Myka Stauffer comes out about backlash over allegedly ‘profiting’ off Huxley

Myka Stauffer recently broke silence and came out about her side of the story after the ‘rehoming’ of her son Huxley was made public.

Although Myka and her husband initially stayed silent over the allegations, they appear to have broken their silence in an Instagram post aimed to quell any rumors of using him for profit.

Taking to her Instagram, she began by saying, “I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused,” she wrote.

“This decision has caused so many people heart break and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother. I’m sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through. [sic]”

She later went on to say, “I apologize for being so naive when I started the adoption process, I was not selective or fully equipped or prepared. I received one day of watching at home online video training and gained my Hague adoption certification which was required by my accredited adoption agency. For me, I needed more training. I can’t say I wish this never happened because I’m still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs.

“I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I’m sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma. I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this I was naive, foolish, and arrogant. [sic]”



