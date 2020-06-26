Kate Middleton shares one unique similarity with Prince Philip as the future Queen of England

Kate Middleton is said to be similar to Prince Philip in the way she stands by her husband, Prince William, just like her great grandfather-in-law stood by Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign as the ruling monarch of England.

This distinct similarity was noted by royal Penny Junor who said, “She’s never trying to outshine him in any way. I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”

To support this, Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown wrote in her book, "In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match. But in another it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.”

“Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to,” a close source revealed to PEOPLE. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has. She and William are a formidable team.”

Prince William has also been open about relying on Kate for support. In May, the prince shared how he and his wife navigate through challenges together.

“Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together,” he said in the documentary, Football, Prince William and our Mental Health.

Talking about Prince Philip, as shown in the early seasons of Netflix series The Crown, he learned that one of his most important duties as the King consort is to provide support to his wife, Queen Elizabeth.