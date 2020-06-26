Justin Bieber sues his accusers for defamation, terms allegations 'outrageous lies'

Justin Bieber has reportedly sued two social media users accusing him of sexual assault for defamation, calling the allegations 'outrageous, fabricated lies.'

As per reports, Bieber is going after two social media users - whom he thinks might be the same person - for accusing him of sexual assault.

According to TMZ , Bieber has 'indisputable documentary evidence' to prove their sexual assault claims are nothing but 'outrageous lies.'



First up is Danielle, who claims Bieber sexually assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, on March 9, 2014 after a music event. Bieber claims there is no truth to Danielle's allegation ... and he can prove it.

Bieber alleged Danielle totally made up her story based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.



As for Kadi ... she claims Bieber sexually assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in NYC around on the morning of May 5, 2015. Once again, Bieber refuted the claims and said 'this is factually impossible' and calls Kadi's social media post 'an elaborate hoax.'

According to Bieber ... Kadi is a superfan who waits outside hotels for him, is desperate to meet him and desperate for fame. However, Bieber claims Kadi has never met him. The singer claims Kadi fabricated it because she knew Bieber attended the Met Gala.

According to the suit ... Bieber also believes the 2 social media accounts might be run by the same person, or they're a coordinated effort to ruin his reputation. He's reportedly suing for more than $20 million in damages -- $10 million for each of the stories.