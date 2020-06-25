Kim Kardashian looks cowgirl in halter top with fringed trousers

Reality star Kim Kardashian appeared to be a cowgirl as she rocked halter top with fringed trousers and snakeskin boots while in Wyoming.



The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star showed off her tiny waist in the corset-style top, which featured a criss-cross halter top.



The 39-year-old, who captioned it with a cowboy emoji, set pulses racing with a photo of her pert derriere rocking the fitted bottoms.



The actress paired the number with high-waisted cream hued trousers that included a fringe detail along the sides; the bottoms were tight fit along her waist and hips with a straight-cut leg.

The mother of four wore large gold earrings and snakeskin boots while rocking pastel pink nails; her brunette tresses were pulled back into a ponytail with two fringe pieces loose.

Kim donned the exact pair of fringed bottoms and boots just three months prior, on March 6. The beauty was seen shopping with Scott Disick in Woodland Hills, just days before the COVID-19 lockdown.