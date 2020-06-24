Hailey Bieber urges voters to exercise their right to vote

US supermodel Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber, has urged voters to exercise their right to vote in Kentucky, New York and other states primary elections.



Taking to Instagram, Hailey Bieber said, "KY, NY (my home) and VA…. Today is your day to get out there and vote.”

She went on to say “Every single vote counts, we need you.”

Celebrities are urging voters to exercise their right to vote for change after Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum following the death of African American George Floyd last month.



Hailey is spending quality time with husband Justin Bieber in in self-isolation in Ontario, Canada.

The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from the quarantine.