Agents drop Chris D'Elia after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him

Comedian Chris D'Elia has been dropped by his reps, as reported by Variety following sexual assault allegations.

The outlet confirmed D'Elia's removal from his agency’s list of client as of Tuesday.

The comedian has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women who shared the ordeal of being molested by him earlier this month.

D’Elia spoke out about the allegations against him on Wednesday, June 17, saying, “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point.”

He revealed to TMZ that “all of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

“That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better," added the You actor.

D'Elia was first accused by a woman named Simone Rossi who wrote on Twitter, “Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age."

"For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f**k chris d’elia," she tweeted.