Cinemas and museums set to reopen in England

Cinemas, museums and galleries will be able to reopen in England from 4 July, as Boris Johnson outlines a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Venues closed since the middle of March will be able to welcome visitors as long as safety measures are in place. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Tuesday.

The PM is also due to set out how pubs can safely reopen following a review of the 2m distancing rule. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday the virus was "in retreat".

Hancock said England was "clearly on track" to further ease lockdown restrictions but No 10 warned the moves would be reversed if they led to a surge in new infections.

The number of daily virus deaths fell to 15, the lowest since 15 March. However, the figures often dip on Mondays due to reporting delays.





