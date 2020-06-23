Meghan Markle's pals admit being 'concerned' about Jessica Mulroney since a while

Meghan Markle's closest friends have revealed that they have been 'concerned' about Jessica Mulroney since a while now, in light of her recent white privilege scandal against influencer Sasha Exeter.

For the unversed, Mulroney has been accused of making tone-deaf remarks against Exeter, which has led to the Duchess of Sussex distancing herself from her best friend.

According to a source cited by ET Online, although Meghan has not completely cut ties, she is reportedly 'mortified' over Mulroney's "unacceptable and offensive" comments .

"[Meghan's friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That's something [Prince] William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends."



Meanwhile, another source had earlier told Page Six that the duo's friendship was already on the outs.

"I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time...Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?" the source had said.

Mulroney who had publicly apologised for her behaviour has since then remained silent.

Following the controversy, Mulroney stepped down from her position at eminent charities and TV show as well, after which her husband Ben Mulroney quit his TV gig etalks on Monday.