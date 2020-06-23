Jennifer Aniston reunites with 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow, flaunts her wrist tattoo

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow recently reunited to interview one another and reminisce over 'Friends' days during a show.

Aniston, during their chat, showed off her ink when she raised her left hand, revealing the "11 11" design on the inside of her left wrist.



While super fans no doubt loved their discussion about rewatching old bloopers and recalling their first table read as a cast, viewers may have missed one aspect of Aniston's on-screen look – her "11 11" wrist tattoo.



It’s widely known that 'The Morning Show' star, 51, got the name “Norman” inked on her foot in 2011, to honor her late Welsh Corgie-Terrier who died earlier that year, but she hasn't been so open about the meaning behind her wrist tattoo, which was first spotted at the end of 2018.



While it may be a reference to her birthday, which is on Feb. 11, the star has yet to speak out about it. She has, however, showed it off on the red carpet, waving to cameras at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and 2020 SAG Awards.



