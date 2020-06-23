Jennifer Aniston spills major secrets about 'Friends' reunion during chat with Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston dished out some major news about the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special during a virtual chat with former co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, admitted that it has been tough for her to say yes to projects since the end of the famed TV sitcom in 2004.

“I like being the guest family member for the time. When I’m producing my own thing, that’s different, but I have a commitment issue since Friends, to be honest with you,” Kudrow revealed on a video chat with Aniston for Variety.

“Friends, it’s not like, ‘Oh, it was such hard work for 10 years,’” she continued. “It’s not that. It was that I know that show worked because we all committed to each other too. It wasn’t just committing to a role, committing to a contract. We all still love each other. Our cast is like that, and that’s why that worked. I think part of me died. I can’t do that again.”

Meanwhile, Aniston revealed that she has been hooked onto the show like most of us during quarantine.

“I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing,” the actress said. “And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

“Here’s what I love, is when I watch an episode, I’ll usually remember where we broke during the scene.”

Kudrow and Aniston are waiting anxiously for the lockdown to end so that they can resume shooting for the reunion special of the show.

“I will not be Phoebe,” Kudrow said while Aniston added: “I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah.”