Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in ex Scott Disick's shirt

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing one of ex Scott Disick's plaid shirts during a family trip to Wyoming, causing a stir as fans noticed.

The retired reality star, 41, sizzled as she struck a pose wearing a mod ensemble while surrounded by the stark Wyoming desert.



It was no wonder Scott felt compelled to comment. The 37-year-old couldn't help but tease fans with a flirty response, telling the mother-of-three 'Cute shirt.'

Kourtney stared into the distance while sporting a white mock turtleneck minidress cinched together with a chunky belt.



The Poosh founder teamed the thigh-skimming frock with knee-high stiletto boots to highlight her tan, toned legs.

Adding a rugged touch, Kourtney tossed a masculine, yellow flannel on top.

A second photo revealed another angle, displaying Kourt's sleek raven ponytail and the razor-thin heels on her shoes.

Her punny caption read: 'DESERTed'



