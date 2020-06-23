Kourtney Kardashian dazzles in ex Scott Disick's shirt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing one of ex Scott Disick's plaid shirts during a family trip to Wyoming, causing a stir as fans noticed.
The retired reality star, 41, sizzled as she struck a pose wearing a mod ensemble while surrounded by the stark Wyoming desert.
It was no wonder Scott felt compelled to comment. The 37-year-old couldn't help but tease fans with a flirty response, telling the mother-of-three 'Cute shirt.'
Kourtney stared into the distance while sporting a white mock turtleneck minidress cinched together with a chunky belt.
The Poosh founder teamed the thigh-skimming frock with knee-high stiletto boots to highlight her tan, toned legs.
Adding a rugged touch, Kourtney tossed a masculine, yellow flannel on top.
A second photo revealed another angle, displaying Kourt's sleek raven ponytail and the razor-thin heels on her shoes.
Her punny caption read: 'DESERTed'