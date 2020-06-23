Eminent educationist Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui passes away at 76

Renowned educationist and founder of the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui breathed his last on Monday in Karachi after battling coronavirus. He was 76.

He was considered as "modern-day Sir Syed for Interior Sindh" for his services in the education sector.

Nisar was working as the Director (Vice Chancellor) of IBA Sukkur since 2004, after gaining wide experience in management, administration, and academia at national and international levels, reads the information on the official site of the institute.

He obtained his full-time Masters in Economics from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. Initially, he worked as a school teacher teaching mathematics, economics and English language for ten years.

In pursuit of his passion for teaching, he then obtained a Master's degree in Education from the University of Sindh Jamshoro and was rewarded with a gold medal for his excellence.

With his significant experience in education, Nisar also attempted in the Competitive Examination of Civil Services of Pakistan, a prerequisite for entrance in the top-level management of the Government of Pakistan. He came out with flying colors and served in various top-level positions.

He proceeded to the USA in 1987 and did his MBA with a major in Finance from Boston University. At Boston, he found a place in the Dean’s list for his excellent academic performance.

After returning from the USA apart from his government job he started part-time teaching at IBA Karachi. He taught Economics, Finance, and Research Methodology.

He also had the experience of working as a Managing Director SITE (Sindh Industrial Trading Estate), where he very closely interacted with multinationals such as Siemens, Philips, Glaxo, etc.

His research area includes the Marketing of Dates in Pakistan, Conflict in process of Devolution of Power in the local government of Pakistan, Factors for low standards of education in Sindh, and Assurance of Learning.

Recently, in recognition of his valuable services for the education of Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan has bestowed him with Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Condolences pour in

Heartfelt condolences poured in from all quarters on the death of Prof Siddiqui.

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of IBA Sukkur's founder.

According to the official account of the Federal Ministry Of Education and Professional Training Pakistan, Mehmood expressed immense grief over the passing away of Nisar and said that his invaluable services for the development and promotion of the education sector will always be remembered.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal termed his death as "great loss" to Pakistan. "He was indeed modern-day Sir Syed Ahmad for Interior Sindh," Iqbal said.



