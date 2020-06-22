Filming of Henry Cavill's 'The Wicther' to star in August

'The Witcher', the Henry Cavill starrer Netflix show, will start filming in August.

According to the official Twitter account of "The Witcher", the filming will begin on August 17.



The streaming giant had shut down all filming in March due to the lockdown restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Guardian, Netflix intends to spend millions of dollars in 2020 making more than 50 shows.

The coronavirus pandemic caused worldwide postponements, cancellations and interruptions after it first emerged in China.

Several highlights anticipated that was scheduled to release this year have now been delayed due to the COVID-19.