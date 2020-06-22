Ed Sheeran named UK's most-played singer of 2019

Ed Sheeran has been named as the UK's most played artist of 2019, according to local media.

The reports said that the singer topped the 'Most Played Artist Chart' for the fourth time in five years.

According to UK music industry licensors PPL, Ed also secured the fourth most played song with I Don't Care, which is his collaboration with Justin Bieber.

Apart from his music performances, the British singer has also received accolades for his kind gesture towards his employees during the coronavirus lockdown.

Local media reported that Ed announced to pay wages to workers at his Bertie Blossoms joint in London's Notting Hill during the coronavirus pandemic.