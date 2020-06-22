Gigi Hadid shares emotional note for dad on Father’s Day

US model Gigi Hadid shared a heartfelt message for father Mohamed Hadid and extended love to him on Father’s Day.



The 25-year-old fashion model shared sweet photos with father and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @mohamedhadid I love you sooooo much!”.

“Thank you for the best siblings, best food, best stories, and best laughs, Daddio !,” Gigi further said.

Gigi also dedicated her appearance on Food Network to her father saying “(Ps. My appearance on @foodnetwork #beatbobbyflay tonight is dedicated to you— I can’t say why yet, but you’ll know Very fitting that’s it’s airing today !!!)”



The supermodel is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, E! News and TMZ quoted multiple sources reported in April.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid seem to be spending some quality time alone on the singer’s farm in rural Pennsylvania in Britain amid the coronavirus lockdown.