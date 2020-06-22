Reality star Kim Kardashian has wished her late father with an emotional message as she shared a sweet throwback pic of Robert with Kim and sister Kourtney.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardahsians' star shared a sweet throwback snap of her and sister Kourtney as young children, as they cuddle in to their father.



The 39-year-old labelled him the "ultimate dad" as she lamented.

Captioning the photo, Kim wrote: "How I wish you were here to celebrate Father’s Day together! Happy Heavenly Fathers Day to the ultimate dad of all time!"



The reality star's dad came to national prominence when he was defence attorney for OJ Simpson, a close friend, during his murder trial in 1995.

