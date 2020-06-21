Kim Kardashian demands investigation into killing of Andres Guardado

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who recently termed US justice system ‘unfair’, has demanded investigation into the killing of armed security guard Andres Guardado in Southern California.



The family of 18-year-old Latino man is calling his death an unjustified police killing.

Andres was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Gardena, Calif.

According to the statement issued by the Sheriff’s department, “the suspect was not recognized as licensed security officer by the state of California. Additionally, the suspect was not wearing any identifiable clothing or a uniform indicating he was working in the capacity of a security guard.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians turned to Twitter and demanded investigation into what she called it a ‘murder’.

Demanding justice for Andres, she said, “Please investigate this murder!!!!.”

Previously, Kim Kardashian raised her voice against the 'unfair and broken' justice system of the United States and shared with her fans two cases in this regard.