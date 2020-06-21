Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ethereal in all-black outfit

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in her jaw-dropping all-black outfit in the latest photo shoot.



Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo.

The actress looked ethereal in all-black ensemble.

She captioned the post in Turkish language saying “Anouar Brahem - Astonishing Eyes of Rita.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Esra Bilgic has won the hearts of millions of fans with her outstanding performance in Ertugrul Ghazi.