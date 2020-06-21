close
Sun Jun 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 21, 2020

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ethereal in all-black outfit

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 21, 2020
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looks ethereal in all-black outfit

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan looked nothing short of a vision in her jaw-dropping all-black outfit in the latest photo shoot.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo.

The actress looked ethereal in all-black  ensemble.

She captioned the post in Turkish language saying “Anouar Brahem - Astonishing Eyes of Rita.”

View this post on Instagram

Anouar Brahem - Astonishing Eyes of Rita.

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Esra Bilgic has won the hearts of millions of fans with her outstanding performance in Ertugrul Ghazi.

Latest News

More From Entertainment