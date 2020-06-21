Meghan Markle, Prince Harry cut ties with Queen Elizabeth's legal team

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken another major step in making their exit from the royal family concrete.

According to Daily Mail's Richard Eden, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed official documents to split from the Queen's longtime legal team at Harbottle & Lewis, on Friday.

As revealed by columnist Eden, the news came as a shock to royal insiders as Prince Harry has been represented by Harbottle since his teenage years, and he more recently, asked senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell to become a director of the Sussex Royal charity.

Royal experts believe that this move by Sussexes reaffirms the fact that Meghan and Harry will not re-assume their positions as senior members of the royal family.

"It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back," a courtier revealed. "The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace."

Harbottle & Lewis, in addition to representing Harry and the rest of the royal family, was also engaged in working with the Sussexes' new non-profit, Archewell. However, there has been a replacement there too.

With this change, a "rival firm," Fieldfisher, will now represent the Sussex non-profit in legal matters.

"They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path," as revealed by a royal source to the Daily Mail.