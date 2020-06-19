Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' reunion special date 'confirmed' after being delayed

The excited fans of American sitcom 'Friends' were sent into meltdown in February when the cast confirmed a reunion was taking place, 16 years after the final episode.

The unscripted episode was scheduled to be filmed on March 23 and 24 and air on May 27 but HBO Max and Warner Bros studios had to cancel the filming in wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the globe went into lockdown. Now, the the drama is set to go into production in the near future.



Marta Kauffman, co-creator of the show, has reportedly teased fans by sharing that there are plans starting to be put in place for the one-off to be filmed in mid-to-late August.

She told to a media outlet: "We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open.

She was reported as saying: "If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August."

The special episode would have seen core cast members David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, and Matthew Perry reunite together on screen for the first time since the show ended.