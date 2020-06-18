Niall Horan 'ready' to collaborate with Selena Gomez

Niall Horan raised expectations of a possible collaboration with close pal, Selena Gomez, who he was rumoured to be dating.

The 26-year-old singer responded to a fan about the collaboration, showing his enthusiasm at the future opportunity with Selena.



Both the stars sparked dating rumours yet again in October 2019, when they were spotted in Los Angeles, chilling with their common friends. When asked on several occasions, Niall has vehemently denied the romance speculations and put said rumours to rest.

However, Selenators and Horan's fans wish for a collaboration between the two in the future as they feel that their vocals would sound amazing in a duet. Niall seems to agree with the fans as evidenced by his recent tweet.

The singer hosted a Q&A Twitter session with fans, who flooded his hashtag with many questions. However, the most interesting answer came when a fan asked, "Niall, what do you think about with a collab with Selena Gomez? You both will smash it," to which he enthusiastically replied, "Ready when Sel is."

This isn't the first time that Niall has confessed that he'd love to collab with Selena as when a fan had asked on Instagram Stories last year about a possible collab, the Heartbreak Weather had said yes.