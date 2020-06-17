Humayun Saeed, Nadeem Baig extend sweet birthday wishes to Kubra Khan as she turns 27

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed and filmmaker Nadeem Baig have extended sweet birthday wishes to Kubra Khan as the actress turned 27 on Tuesday.



Nadeem Baig turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Kubra and wrote, “Happy Birthday to this amazing girl who i have known since jpn2 times.”

“Working with you has always been a treat. Be always who you are...keep giving all the positivity to the people around you .... keep laughing the way you do always as it brighten us up in the tough shooting days! Keep shining always.”

He further wrote, “I wish you all the best in your journey ahead! May you continue to rise and conquer! @thekubism #londonnahinjaunga.”



Commenting on the endearing post, Humayun Saeed said, “Happy birthday kubra jee.”

Separately, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor shared throwback photo with co-star Kubra Khan on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday @thekubism May Allah always keep you happy and healthy.”

On the work front, Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan will next be seen in Nadeem Baig directorial London Nahi Jaunga.

The film will be released later this year.