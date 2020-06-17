Jennifer Aniston shares heartwarming post to wish her pal Courteney Cox a happy birthday

Jennifer Aniston has shared heart warming snaps on Instagram stories as she wished her costar-turned-friend Courteney Cox a happy belated birthday.



Jennifer and Courteney have remained good pals all these years after playing roommates on 'Friends'.

Courteney Cox officially marked her 56th birthday on Monday, and Jennifer, 51, apologized for the belated homage as she sent her love to the actress via Instagram stories on Tuesday.

'Happy birthday to this amazing human,' Jennifer began in her Instagram stories, where she posted several photos depicting their friendship.

The 'Friends' alum apologized for the belated post as she shared a selfie of Cox raising her eyebrows mischievously towards the camera

'Sorry I'm late,' she added.

In the final image, Jennifer painted Courteney's nails as she rested her bare feet upon her lap. The scene was captured from their hit drama 'Friends'.

'The end,' she wrote.



