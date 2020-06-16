Mehwish Hayat finds ‘uncanny resemblance’ between her brother and ‘Money Heist’ Professor

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has found an uncanny resemblance between her brother Danish Hayat and the Professor from the popular Netflix series Money Heist.



The Load Wedding actress shared a picture featuring her brother Danish and the Professor in her Instagram Story and wrote, “OMG! The resemblance is uncanny! @danish_hayat Professor Money Heist.”

It seems that Mehwish Hayat is watching Money Heist during isolation as the actress recently also found resemblance between Pakistan’s former captain Zaheer Abbas and the Professor from Money Heist during her visit to Gaddafi Cricket Stadium Lahore recently.

She had tweeted, “Felt a great sense of pride seeing the Wall of Fame of cricketing legends at Gaddafi Stadium which honours Pakistani heroes through the ages. My personal favourite captain was Inzamam-ul-Haq. Who is yours?”

In the follow up tweet she says “Just noticed. In the picture over my left shoulder.. doesn't Zaheer Abbas look like the ‘Professor’ from the Money Heist? Lol.”