Jennifer Lopez makes her sister Lynda's birthday special, shares throwback pics

Jennifer Lopez has shared some adorable throwback photos of herself along with her younger sister Lynda to make her feel special on her birthday during lockdown.

The 'Hustlers' star posted a snapshot of the siblings embracing, and another throwback picture of the two of them dressed up ready for an event with Emme as a little girl. She captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my baby sister."

Jennifer is incredibly close to her sister, who lives in New York, where the family grew up, and the star regularly goes back to visit Lynda and her daughter, Lucy, who is close in age to Emme and Max.





