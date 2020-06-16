close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 16, 2020

Jennifer Lopez makes her sister Lynda's birthday special, shares throwback pics

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jun 16, 2020

Jennifer Lopez has shared some adorable throwback photos of herself along with her younger sister  Lynda to make her feel  special on her birthday during lockdown.

The 'Hustlers' star posted a snapshot of the siblings embracing, and another throwback picture of the two of them dressed up ready for an event with Emme as a little girl. She captioned the post: "Happy birthday to my baby sister." 

 Jennifer is incredibly close to her sister, who lives in New York, where the family grew up, and the star regularly goes back to visit Lynda and her daughter, Lucy, who is close in age to Emme and Max.


Latest News

More From Entertainment