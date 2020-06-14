Kelly Clarkson ditches wedding ring in first outing since divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson was spotted going out in the public for the first time ever since she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The singer was seen in casual attire, sans her wedding ring, while walking her dog in Los Angeles.

Clarkson was seen wearing a jumpsuit, sandals and chic sunglasses, days after it was revealed that she is parting ways from husband after seven years of marriage.

The songstress's divorce news came as a total shock, "It came out of nowhere," one insider said. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

The source went on to say that the situation was "quite shocking," to friends of the duo, adding that their mutual acquaintances "have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting."

Meanwhile another source revealed, "Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night."

According to multiple reports, the couple decided to go their separate ways due to Blackstock's extremely hectic schedule that affected their married life.