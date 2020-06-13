Mahira Khan looks ethereal in latest photos

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who recently confessed about being in love, shared dazzling pictures of her on Instagram.



The Raees actress turned to photo-video sharing platform and shared endearing monochrome photos with lovable captions.

Mahira captioned one of the photos with a verse from renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. “Is Qadar Pyar Se Rakha Hai.”





"Jaaney Kya Mein Ne Kahi…..Jaaaney Kya Tu Ne Suni", Mahira captioned another photo.





The actress looked nothing short of a vision in the latest photos.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Mahira’s dazzling photos.

Earlier, Mahira came forth talking about rumoured beau Salim Karim for the first time ever, during a virtual interaction with famed designer HSY, on Friday.

The actress confessed about being in love and when asked about her feelings said that she thinks of him as a blessing/reward.



The conversation began with HSY saying, "You are in love now, his name is Salim."