Kate Middleton encourages public to photograph uplifting moments in lockdown

Kate Middleton is stepping forward urging the public to take part in her photography project that captures the spirit of families living under lockdown in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the deadline nears, a new video message by the Duchess of Cambridge was issued where she encouraged more people to send in the entries for the exhibit that has thus far received 12,000 submissions already.

The duchess will be selecting the best 100 out of the final entries for the Hold Still exhibit for which she partnered with the National Portrait Gallery.

"I can't wait to share the final 100 images with you. There have been so many amazing entries to 'Hold Still' over the last few weeks. From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others," she said in the video.

“But it isn’t too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic,” she added.

In an earlier statement, Kate, the gallery’s patron and herself a keen photographer, said the project sought to capture the “resilience, bravery, kindness” that people were experiencing in such extraordinary times.

“We’ve all been struck by some of the incredible images we’ve seen which have given us an insight into the experiences and stories of people across the country,” she said in a statement issued last month.

“Some desperately sad images showing the human tragedy of this pandemic and other uplifting pictures showing people coming together to support those more vulnerable.”

Kensington Palace said the project was open to submissions from Britons of all ages and abilities, with 100 shortlisted pictures, selected by the emotion and experience they convey rather technical quality, to feature in a digital exhibition.