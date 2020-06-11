Killer Mike Takes Over Selena Gomez’s Instagram to address fans

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and protests over police brutality, Selena Gomez is using her platform to uplift the teachings of Black activists.

The singer has invited a range of organizers to take over her Instagram account, like co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement Alicia Garza and author Ibram X. Kendi.

Selena introduced Mike to her Instagram followers before indicating that he would be taking over her account in order to spread knowledge and awareness about racial injustice.

"Please meet Michael Render, professionally known as Killer Mike," she wrote. "He is an activist, Grammy Award-winning rapper, one half of the rap duo Run the Jewels, and host of the Netflix series, 'Trigger Warning with Killer Mike."

Killer Mike took over Selena Gomez's Instagram account in order to inform her massive following about issues plaguing the Black community and what they can do to help.



Killer Mike wrote that many are asking him how they can personally make a difference. The rapper said, “start local.” He advised people to support local candidates and grassroots organizations, even shouting out a few in his Atlanta hometown.

The rapper also said he appreciates protests, but another way to effectuate change is to organize and vote for progressive candidates in local elections.

Killer Mike has been very vocal about Black Lives Matter following the protests. Most recently, the rapper appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to give “homework” to white people about how they can become better allies.

