Wretch 32 shares distressing clip of police 'tasering' his father

Rapper Wretch32 has share the distressing moment police tasered his 62-year-old black father inside his home in Tottenham, calling for justice.



The rapper has released body camera footage dated back in April 21 2020 on his official Twitter and Instagram page on Tuesday.



The clip captured police tasering a man after storming into his home and pushing past a women in the doorway.

The footage showed Wretch 32's father falling down the stairs and hitting his head when officers tasered him.

Wretch32 captioned the footage: "This is how the police think they can treat a 62 year old black man in Tottenham but this 1 happens to be my dad #Nojusticenopeace"



He was not arrested, but was assessed by the London Ambulance Service at the scene.



The footage comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests have been taking the word by storm following the death of George Floyd last month.