Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom to provide financial assistance to Zohra Shah's family

British-Pakistani boxing icon Amir Khan and his wife and social media influencer Faryal Makhdoom have vowed to provide financial assistance to the family of a Pakistani minor house-worker who was ‘tortured to death’ by her employers.

The athlete, 33, and his wife, 28, pledged to support eight-year-old Zohra Shah’s family as revealed by them on their official Instagram accounts.

The couple said that they were in contact with the late minor’s father and had promised to give him financial assistance.

"Amir and I have personally contacted Zohra's father and hoping to speak to him shortly. Thank you to everyone... especially the lawyers, barristers and human rights activists who are supporting us," Makhdoom said on her Instagram Story.

"Loads of messages asking why they sent their 8 year old daughter to work.. they didn't. The father has told us he has 6 kids... the father sent the daughter (Zohra Shah) to Islamabad with her Khala (aunty) to study there. The khala then put Zohra Shah to work... where she was beaten to death."

"I am sending a member of the @amirkhanfoundation tomorrow to visit Zohra Shah's father's home, give our donations. We will take responsibility [for] the family... schooling the children & providing their needs,” Faryal added.

The couple has thus far, amassed £13,769 of donations for Zohra’s family.

The eight-year-old domestic labourer was tortured to death in Rawalpindi by her employers after she accidentally freed two expensive parrots, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, Zohra who hailed from Muzaffargarh, was hired to look after the child of a man identified as Hassan Siddiqui, who worked in buying and selling birds and property.

Police officials told The Independent, Siddiqui confessed that he and his wife beat up the girl, who was working for them as a maid, in a fit of rage.