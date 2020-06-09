Alexis Ohanian elaborates on resignation from Reddit board with Serena Williams

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of online platform Reddit, announced stepping down from his position as a board member last week, in light of the ongoing 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Ohanian on Sunday, sat down with his wife and tennis star Serena Williams, to elaborate further on his decision.



"This was not an easy decision at all,” he said. Ohanian explained that it was made “upon reflecting on the state of where our country is right now."

He continued, “I thought about what I could do beyond a social media post, beyond a donation. We need diversity at the highest levels of business now more than ever."

Williams, on the other hand, clarified how she had nothing to do with Ohanian's decision and it was his entirely. “A lot of people might think I told you to do something, or I forced you, ” she said. “He doesn’t listen to me, ever.”

Talking more about his daughter he said, "I wanted to put as much weight behind the gesture as I could because I felt I owed it to you and I owed it to her. One of the things that really broke me at some point in the last week, I was looking at Olympia, she’s 2½ now, and she is such a pure, just blank canvas. She only knows love. There is not an ounce of hate in her body.”

Ohanian went on to express his fury over the current circumstances in the US and the systemic racism present since decades.

Addressing Williams, he asked, “I’m sitting here like if I’m this pissed off just now, how have you been able to endure your entire life? How have generations of black Americans been able to endure your entire life? Because If I’m just getting this mad right now, I wouldn’t be able to function.”







