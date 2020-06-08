Taylor Swift's candid message to 2020 grads

Appearing on YouTube's star-studded Dear Class of 2020 special, Taylor Swift has offered her well wishes to graduates and a little advice.

10-time Grammy winner has shared her own untraditional high school graduation experience, revealing that she never walked in her graduation.

The 30-year-old singer, in her tweet, said: "Hey, guys; it's Taylor," she said. "I wanted to say congratulations to all of the graduates this year. I know this probably wasn't the kind of graduation you thought you were going to be having.

The 'Lover' artist continued: "I relate to that in a lot of ways. When I was younger I used to fantasize about high school graduation, and you know, being with all of your friends and cap and gown and the whole thing."

She also opened up about having to drop her graduation plans, as her now iconic career was taking off, saying: "Then when I got to that point in my life, when graduation was coming up, I found myself on radio tours with my mom in rental cars sitting on the floors of airports, and I ended up getting mailed my diploma. So it wasn't exactly what I pictured, but I was still really proud of it. I guess one good lesson to come from it is expect the unexpected but celebrate anyway. I'm so proud of you guys, and I hope you have a wonderful time and are proud of yourselves."