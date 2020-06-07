Multiple feared trapped as residential building in Karachi's Lyari collapses

KARACHI: A residential building in the city's Lyari locality collapsed late Sunday evening, with at least one person reportedly dead and multiple others feared to be trapped under the debris, rescue sources said.

Personnel of Rangers, Pakistan Army, and police reached the site immediately to provide rescue services.

The five-storey building, located in Liaquat Colony of Lyari, also had a penthouse on the top floor. There were more than 40 apartments in the entire building.

Police and rescue officials said at least one body was recovered from the debris whereas 10 wounded people were also successfully retrieved. In addition, engineers with specialised equipment were also sent to clear the debris and evacuate those trapped inside.

Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail sought a report from Commissioner Karachi and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and directed the latter to immediately initiate rescue operations.

"Immediate steps should be taken to evacuate those trapped under the building [debris]," Ismail said.

Sindh Rangers said their teams, as well as those of the Pakistan Army, had reached the site of the collapsed building. A heavy contingent of Rangers was present in the affected area, they added.

Rangers were engaged in rescue operations and nearby buildings were also being evacuated.

Residents of the locality explained that there were no empty houses in the whole building.

Bricks and pieces of the building had been falling since evening, they said, adding that the structure tilted before suddenly collapsing.