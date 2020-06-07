Zayn Malik reconnects to Pakistani roots with Gigi Hadid in throwback Eid photos

Photos circulating of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrating Eid have been delighting the couple’s desi fans 0 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may be one of the most sought-after couples of the West currently, but the two haven’t shied away from connecting to their South Asian and Middle Eastern heritage from time to time.

While the 27-year-old Pillow Talk crooner has roots in Pakistan, his 25-year-old supermodel girlfriend too is often seen clinging on to her Palestinian heritage.

Photos circulating of the power couple celebrating Eid have recently been delighting the couple’s desi fans as the two rock the ethnic looks, dressed in shalwar kameez.

The viral photos were from 2018 when the love birds flew to England to celebrate the festival with Zayn’s mother Trisha and sisters Donia, Waliyha and Safaa.

Zayn can be seen rocking a white kurta with maroon trousers while his ladylove too was a sight to behold in a traditional Pakistani kameez paired with white trousers.

The photos from the family celebration were also shared by Gigi on her Instagram back then, along with the caption, “Home for Eid.”



Photo: Gigi Hadid's Instagram

The fashion icon has Middle Eastern roots with her father Mohamed Hadid hailing from Palestine.