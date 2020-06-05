Kim Kardashian intends to leave her home to avoid split with husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is considering moving to her second home to avoid split with her husband Kanye West amid reports that the couple is staying at opposite ends of their house to keep things civil between them.

Multiple media reports stated that Kim and Kanye are "at each other's throat" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Citing a source close to the Keeping Up with The Kardashians star, OK! magazine reported that divorce is the last option for her.

According to the unnamed source, Kim would do anything to stop herself from splitting from her husband.

"Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce," the source was quoted as saying.