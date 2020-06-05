Angelina Jolie vows to support movement for racial equality

Angelina Jolie has donated $200,000 to a civil rights organization on her 45 birthday.

The "Maleficent" actress donated the money to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement which has gained momentum with recent protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by police in Minneapolis.

In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight, Angelina said: "Rights don't belong to any one group to give to another.

Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified.

I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society.

I stand with the NAACP Legal Defence Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform."