Investigation underway on Myka Stauffer over welfare of 'rehomed' adopted son Huxley. Photo: YouTube

Myka Stauffer and her husband have recently come under investigation over their claims to rehome their special needs child Huxley. Up till now the parents have faced immense amount of scrutiny and backlash at the hands of the community at large, and officials claim they are currently working in the best favor of the child.

According to a source close to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, the police force is conducting a prompt investigation to ensure the “well-being of this child (Huxely) as well as the other children in the household.”

E News reports that the Sheriff’s office maintains, “Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child as well as the other children in the household.”

“Our investigation is ongoing and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety. All adoption cases are confidential and must go through a thorough process, with specific requirements and safeguards. In private adoptions, there are the same legal requirements that must be adhered to. These include home studies as well as background checks on the adopting parent(s). In this case, we are confident that the appropriate process is occurring.”

For the unversed, the parents decided to rehome their son after medical reports revealed that there were “a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of and that we were not told.” They also claimed, “we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible….We truly love him.”



