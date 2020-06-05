close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Kim Kardashian 'considers' moving to a different home: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 05, 2020

Reality star Kim Kardashian has reportedly considered the idea of moving to a different house' in an attempt to 'spend time apart' from husband Kanye West  until lockdown is uplifted.

Kim and Kanye celebrated six years of marriage over the weekend, despite reports of 'tension between them during the coronavirus pandemic.'

A media outlet, citing sources, reported that Kim Kardashian doesn’t want to 'divorce’ husband Kanye West - as ending the marriage is a ‘last option’ for her.

The A-list pair have been dogged by split rumours after reports of tension in lockdown.

'Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce,' it was reported.

Previously it was reported:  "Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic. Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go."

Latest News

More From Entertainment