Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in a 'chainsaw accident'

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has suffered a 'chainsaw accident' while self-quarantining at home in East Sussex, England.

The two-time Oscar-winner reportedly took a 'nick' out of her head while using the mechanical saw but fortunately avoided a serious injury.

She casually revealed her brush with death while speaking to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard in a podcast interview last week.

The 51--year-old actress has shared the photo of herself after the accident as she fortunately escaped sever injury.