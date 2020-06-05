close
Fri Jun 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 5, 2020

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in a 'chainsaw accident'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 05, 2020

Australian actress Cate Blanchett has suffered a 'chainsaw accident' while self-quarantining at home in East Sussex, England.

The two-time Oscar-winner reportedly took a 'nick' out of her head while using the mechanical saw but fortunately avoided a serious injury.

She casually revealed her brush with death while speaking to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard in a podcast interview last week.

The 51--year-old actress has shared the  photo of herself  after the  accident as she fortunately  escaped  sever injury.

