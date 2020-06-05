Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in a 'chainsaw accident'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Australian actress Cate Blanchett has suffered a 'chainsaw accident' while self-quarantining at home in East Sussex, England.
The two-time Oscar-winner reportedly took a 'nick' out of her head while using the mechanical saw but fortunately avoided a serious injury.
She casually revealed her brush with death while speaking to former Prime Minister Julia Gillard in a podcast interview last week.
The 51--year-old actress has shared the photo of herself after the accident as she fortunately escaped sever injury.