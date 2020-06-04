close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
June 4, 2020

'Friends' actor attends 'Black Lives Matter' protest with ex-wife

Thu, Jun 04, 2020

"Friends" star David Schwimmer shared a powerful message against racial inequality after he attended a protest against the killing of George Floyd.

David,  who played 'Ross Geller' in the iconic sitcom, on Wednesday reunited with his former wife Zoe Buckman at the demonstration in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture with  Zoe Buckman with a caption that read: "Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine-year-old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilized communities to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of color".


